Witrust Business Lunch 8/15/19: VR Teaching Us Empathy, NICU2HOME App, & The Singing Realtor

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from 5G phones to a suburban realtor who’s parody is stirring up world of business.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Roger Cheng, Executive Editor of News at CNET, covered the latest tech headlines including the VR system that is helping companies fire people properly, and small steps forward with 5G cellular technology.

Segment 2: (At 7:38) Cheryl Skender, President of Friends of Prentice, shared the details of their new app (NICU2HOME) that helps parents who have kids in the NICU stay in the loop with a child’s progress.

Segment 3: (At 12:49) Dennis Rodkin, Residential Real Estate Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, explained what it will take to convert Lake Point Towers from condos to luxury apartments.