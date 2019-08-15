Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

What Is 8Chan & How Is It Linked Extremism?

Deep Web (Photo Courtesy of Geralt of Pixabay)

We have been hearing a lot about 8Chan in the news, but what is 8Chan? Freelance journalist Timothy McLaughlin explains what 8Chan is and its history.

Check out latest Timothy’s article “The Weird Dark History of 8Chan” on Wired

