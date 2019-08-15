What Is 8Chan & How Is It Linked Extremism?
We have been hearing a lot about 8Chan in the news, but what is 8Chan? Freelance journalist Timothy McLaughlin explains what 8Chan is and its history.
For more information about Timothy McLaughlin visit: Timothymclaughlin.net
Follow Timothy on Twitter at: Twitter.com/TMclaughlin3
Check out latest Timothy’s article “The Weird Dark History of 8Chan” on Wired
Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com