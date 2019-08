× Wayne Messmer Hits The RV Road and High Notes of Northwoods!

Voice of the Cubs, Wolves and now America, Wayne Messmer joins Dane “On The Road” while…on the road! Hear as Wayne shares the RV lifestyle and experience as he and Kathleen visit destinations north in Minnesota, Wisconsin and more. Listen as Wayne fills us in on the benefits and beauty of RV travel with tips on picking the perfect partner and camper for your next family road trip.