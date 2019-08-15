× uh-PARENT-ly | The pornography talk: not just your dad’s Playboy anymore

According to a study published in Pediatrics, 42 percent of Internet users between the ages of 10 and 17 have seen PORN. And 66 percent of those kids reported unwanted or accidental exposure. Dan Rice, interim executive director of Answer at Rutgers University, joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Anne Johnsos and Tracy Weiner to discuss parenting strategies around “the pornography talk.”

To find age-appropriate lessons for tweens and young teens, go to Amaze. For information about sex ed from the older teen perspective, go to Sex, etc.