Thought Leader Dan Barrins: Grocery Stores Leading The Next Wave of Commercial Real Estate

Posted 6:18 AM, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:17AM, August 15, 2019

The commercial real estate market has been going through a lot recently, but according to Dan Barrins (SVP in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) it seems as though things are smoothing out and the long term players are beginning to emerge. Steve Grzanich and the Associated Bank Thought Leader discussed the factors holding back the proposed Chicago casino, the growth of grocery store chains, and his outlook on the city going forward.

 

