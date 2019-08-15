× The Opening Bell 8/15/19: In The Last 5 Years, Women Farmers Has Spiked by 25%

The creation of a casino in Chicago is top of mind for many people who live in or around the city. Dan Barrins (SVP in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) and Steve Grzanich discussed the factors that are currently holding it back, along with giving the city an A- on the CRE report card during this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. (At 22:15) Virginia Harris (Demographer at USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service) then shared the data detailing the spike of women running farms in the U.S. and what that means for the longevity of the industry.