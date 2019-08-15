× The Mincing Rascals 08.15.19: Murder Charges, LGBTQ History in Illinois Public Schools, and what the Statue of Liberty Poem really means!

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio as well as Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals begin the episode by discussing the story about the 75-year-old licensed gun owner who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy who was partaking in car theft with his five other friends. Those friends were then charged with murder of the boy who was killed. Then, the Rascals talks about the idea of LGBTQ history being taught in Illinois Public Schools. To close out the podcast the Rascals discuss the changes being made to the Statue of Liberty Poem.