The market drops 800 points? Ilyce Glink tells us exactly what to do now

Posted 2:37 AM, August 15, 2019, by

A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. The DJIA sank 800 points after the bond market flashed a warning sign about a possible recession for the first time since 2007. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Pete McMurray talks with Ilyce Glink about the recent Dow Drop of 800+ points.  Is this the time to buy or sell?  Ilyce Glink of ThinkGlink.com discusses the proper strategies to adequately assess the markets.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.