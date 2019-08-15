A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. The DJIA sank 800 points after the bond market flashed a warning sign about a possible recession for the first time since 2007. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The market drops 800 points? Ilyce Glink tells us exactly what to do now
Pete McMurray talks with Ilyce Glink about the recent Dow Drop of 800+ points. Is this the time to buy or sell? Ilyce Glink of ThinkGlink.com discusses the proper strategies to adequately assess the markets.