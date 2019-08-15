× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.15.19: Trump’s Latest Tweets, Body Chipping, Steve King, Venmo and MORE!

To kick off the show John Williams reads some of President Trumps most recent tweets. John then switches gears and talks about the concept of body chipping and if it’s here to stay. Next on the show, John and listeners dive a little deeper into what Congressman Steve King meant when he alluded that there would not be any population left if it were not for rape or incest. On the latter half of the show, Attorney Rich Lenkov joins John on the show to talk about the 75-year-old man licensed gun owner who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy who was attempting car theft from a legal stand point. To close out the show, John talks baseball and Venmo.