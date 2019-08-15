× The D’Arcy Route 66 Classic is Coming!

Sarah Palya of Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Sarah share the excitement of the upcoming D’Arcy Buick GMC Route 66 Classic. Listen as Sarah fills us in on all the food, fun, cars, racing and so much more in store for fans. The Classic will bring you back in time with music, pin up contests, nostalgia and over 500 classic and antique cars that will be on display and competing for prizes on and off the track! For more information and to get in on all the action, go to www.route66raceway.com.