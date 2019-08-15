× The Chicago Way, w/John Kass: Dr. Lipson discusses what happens when emotion supersedes logic & reason in culture & politics

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 206: John Kass and Jeff Carlin sit down with Dr. Charles Lipson, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Chicago, about how emotion & culture are used to steer political discussions and ultimately agendas that are devoid of logic & reason. Specifically up for discussion, a possible pardon/commutation for Rod Blagojevich, the wild speculations surrounding the death of Jeffrey Epstein, and dangerous cultural phenomenon like the shelved film “The Hunt.”

