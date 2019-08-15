× Roe Conn Full Show (08/15/19): Kevin Powell jumps out of a plane, Dr. Jim Adams discusses vaping, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, August 15th, 2019:

Kevin Powell discuss jumping out of an airplane with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team. (You can check out the video and photos here.)

Dr. Jim Adams from Northwestern Medicine joined Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss vaping and what binge-watching TV or Netflix does to your brain.

Anthony Scaramucci calls in to chat with Roe and Anna! Discussions include why he has turned on President Trump, the impact on “post traumatic trump syndrome” and as to why more people need to break away from the president and more…

Richard Roeper stops by to discuss the latest trio of movies he has seen and reviewed.

Finally, Lilly Winwood, singer-songwriter and daughter of classic rock legend Steve Winwood sits down with Roe and Anna to talk about her performances this upcoming weekend, her music, her life between England and Nashville and the collaboration with Don Gallardo and they discuss their new single “In The Name of Good Intentions”.