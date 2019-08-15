Roe Conn Full Show (08/14/19): Why recession worries are premature, Orion Samuelson plays #NewsOrRuse, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, August 14th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at at why a Russian spy-plane flew over Chicago; Head of US Equities at Aviva Investors Susan Schmidt breaks down why markets are down; Kevin Powell tries to get Harold Baines to talk to him; The Top Five@5 features politicians saying stupid things; And Orion Samuelson plays #NewsOrRuse.
