× Rick Kogan reminisces about the good old days at Mister Kelly’s

Located on the notorious Rush Street in downtown Chicago, Mister Kelly’s was an essential part of the Chicago nightlife during the 1950s through the 1970s. The nightclub venue launched the careers of familiar comedians and singers such as Bill Cosby, Woody Allen, Mort Sahl, Better Midler, and Barbara Streisand. Bill and Wendy welcome Chicago Tribune reporter and WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan into the studio to talk about the legendary history and memories of Mister Kelly’s.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.