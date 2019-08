× Pete McMurray Full Show 8.15.19: Lori Lightfoot, “The” Ohio State, Air and Water Show and more!

Pete McMurray takes over the Nightside tonight as he welcomes on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to discuss the struggles facing the city as well as how to keep Chicago safe. Then, Pete speaks to Chicago Dance Crash choreographer Jessica Deahr about their upcoming performance and WGN News anchor Ryan Burrow about the news surround “THE” Ohio State. All this and so much more on The Pete McMurray Show!