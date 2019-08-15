× Nominate a MVPP for the Steve Cochran Show

Every weekday at 7:20am, the Steve Cochran Show names someone as “the most valuable person on the planet”.

This is someone – a person, a pet, a neighborhood, an organization – with a unique story that should be shared. If you know a someone who should be the show’s next MVPP, fill out the nomination form below and tell us why in 150 words or less. You just might hear your MVPP nomination on the next Steve Cochran Show.

Nominators must be 14 years old or older but a nominee may be of any age and you may self-nominate. Read the complete promotion rules here.