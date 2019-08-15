× MVPP: Jonny Imerman, Co-Founder of CLOZTALK

Jonny Imerman, Co-Founder of CLOZTALK is your MVVP.

CLOZTALK was created because most charities aren’t able to build a well-known brand and raise awareness for their missions. It’s not their fault—they often have little money, time or resources for branding. As a result, people don’t know about many of the amazing charities out there or the help and services that they offer. With that being said, CLOZTALK’S mission is to help brand these awesome organizations through premium charity apparel…at NO COST TO THE CHARITIES. How cool is that?

For more information about CLOZTALK, visit : cloztalk.com

Listen to the podcast here: