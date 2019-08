× Lilly Winwood and Don Gallardo perform their newest single for Roe and Anna

Lilly Winwood, singer-songwriter and daughter of classic rock legend Steve Winwood sits down with Roe and Anna to talk about her performances this upcoming weekend, her music, her life between England and Nashville, working with her father, and more. She is joined by guitarist Don Gallardo and they discuss their newly collaborated single “In The Name of Good Intentions”.