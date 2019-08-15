“Lil Pine Nut” explores dance through storytelling

Posted 3:18 AM, August 15, 2019, by

Jessica Deahr

Jessica Deahr joins Pete McMurray to discuss the upcoming performance of Lil Pine Nut: The Learning Curve of Pinocchio.  They also dive into the best dancers of all time and how choreographer Jessica Deahr got her start in the art of dance.

Chicago Dance Crash and Artistic Director Jessica Deahr are proud to present Lil Pine Nut: The
Learning Curve of Pinocchio, fit for all ages, playing at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N.
Dearborn Ave., August 23-31. 

