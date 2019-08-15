Joe Walsh vs. Trump, planes putting on a show and jumping worms!

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the ongoing talk about a possible recession, former Congressman Joe Walsh taking on President Trump, sources saying President Trump blocked two congresswomen from going to Israel, the Air & Water show getting underway, jumping worms finding their way to Illinois, the Cubs getting thumped by the Phillies, the Sox taking 2 of 3 from the Astros, the Bears preparing for their game tomorrow against the Giants and Justin celebrating his birthday by making it public on Facebook and going out for ramen.

