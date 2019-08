× Jan Kemmerling Shares Illinois Destinations for Families Fun and the Fair!

Jan Kemmerling of Illinois Office of Tourism joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Jan talks about places all across our great state to visit, learn and enjoy. Listen as Jan shares some of her favorite (and lucky) spots for year round visits and events not to miss right here in the land of Lincoln. For more information on places all around Illinois and things to see and do check out enjoyillinois.com.