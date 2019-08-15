× Is Anthony Scaramucci running for president? Former White House Communications Director joins the show…

Anthony Scaramucci calls in to chat with Roe and Anna! Is he running for president? The former White House Communications Director discusses that why he has turned on President Trump. Scaramucci also explains the impact on “post traumatic trump syndrome” and as to why more people need to break away from the president, and why he is creating social divisions within the country. Is Scaramucci “neutral” on Trump? He explains his wording.