Is Anthony Scaramucci running for president? Former White House Communications Director joins the show…

Posted 7:04 PM, August 15, 2019, by

PHOTO: Financier, entrepreneur and political figure Anthony Scaramucci attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Anthony Scaramucci calls in to chat with Roe and Anna! Is he running for president? The former White House Communications Director discusses that why he has turned on President Trump. Scaramucci also explains the impact on “post traumatic trump syndrome” and as to why more people need to break away from the president, and why he is creating social divisions within the country. Is Scaramucci “neutral” on Trump? He explains his wording.

