How Kid Play Company Pearachute 10xed Active Monthly Users

Anyone with children will appreciate exactly why Pearachute is doing the opposite of its namesake and taking off — especially in the middle of summer, when you’ve exhausted your imagination and wallet trying to keep the kids entertained. And founder Desiree Vargas Wrigley has big ideas about where she’s going to take that mounting momentum. She told us where Pearachute got its start, where it’s going next, and the major pivot she had to make.