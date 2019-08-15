× From sweeping floors to painting the skies: Emmy-winner David Allen Arnold shares his story

David Allen Arnold is an Emmy award-winning helicopter cameraman who has worked on everything from Deadliest Catch to the Super Bowl. He joins Nick Digilio to tell his incredible story from custodian to cameraman and his experiences along the way.

You can read more of David’s amazing stories in his books Help from Above and What Lies Above the Clouds: A True Crime Story, available now on Amazon.

