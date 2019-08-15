× Dr. Jim Adams from Northwestern Medicine on vaping: “It’s much stronger and concentrated than THC”

Dr. Jim Adams from Northwestern Medicine joined Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss vaping, what binge-watching does to your brain, teens needing glasses due to increased screen time, if you smoke pot your Anesthesiologist needs to know, and a recent FDA investigation of 127 reports of seizures linked to vaping.