PHOTO - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a woman exhales while vaping from a Juul pen e-cigarette in Vancouver, Wash. Schools have been wrestling with how to balance discipline with treatment in their response to the soaring numbers of vaping students. Using e-cigarettes, often called vaping, has now overtaken smoking traditional cigarettes in popularity among students, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, one in five U.S. high school students reported vaping the previous month, according to a CDC survey. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Dr. Jim Adams from Northwestern Medicine on vaping: “It’s much stronger and concentrated than THC”
PHOTO - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a woman exhales while vaping from a Juul pen e-cigarette in Vancouver, Wash. Schools have been wrestling with how to balance discipline with treatment in their response to the soaring numbers of vaping students. Using e-cigarettes, often called vaping, has now overtaken smoking traditional cigarettes in popularity among students, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, one in five U.S. high school students reported vaping the previous month, according to a CDC survey. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Dr. Jim Adams from Northwestern Medicine joined Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss vaping, what binge-watching does to your brain, teens needing glasses due to increased screen time, if you smoke pot your Anesthesiologist needs to know, and a recent FDA investigation of 127 reports of seizures linked to vaping.