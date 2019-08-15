× Dean Richards reviews “Blinded By The Light”, “Good Boys”, and “Angry Birds 2”

Bill and Wendy are joined by the one and only Dean Richards. Dean explains how he got involved in becoming Bozo’s “uber driver” during the Bud Billiken parade over the weekend. Then, Dean reviews this weekend’s movies which include “Blinded By The Light”, “Good Boys”, and “The Angry Birds Movie 2”.

