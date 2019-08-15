× Billy Ray Cyrus | After 19+ Weeks At Billboard’s Top Spot Billy Ray Cyrus Hits The ‘Old Town Road’ Again With New Single “Chevys and Fords”

Billy Ray Cyrus and country artist Johnny McGuire join Sound Sessions host Michael Heidemann to chat about their new single “Chevy’s and Fords”. On the heels of Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road” Billy Ray Cyrus joins forces with Johnny McGuire for his newst single. The guys chat about Cyrus’ legendary career and what being a country artist truly means after 40 plus years of life on the road.

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:



