Billy Ray Cyrus [Sound Sessions] credit: Derrek Kupish (dkupishproductions)
Billy Ray Cyrus | After 19+ Weeks At Billboard’s Top Spot Billy Ray Cyrus Hits The ‘Old Town Road’ Again With New Single “Chevys and Fords”
Billy Ray Cyrus [Sound Sessions] credit: Derrek Kupish (dkupishproductions)
Billy Ray Cyrus and country artist Johnny McGuire join Sound Sessions host Michael Heidemann to chat about their new single “Chevy’s and Fords”. On the heels of Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road” Billy Ray Cyrus joins forces with Johnny McGuire for his newst single. The guys chat about Cyrus’ legendary career and what being a country artist truly means after 40 plus years of life on the road.
WGN RADIO’s SoundSessions, Chicago’s premiere music based podcast for WGN Radio Chicago — Recent guests on our podcast include Thrice, Mastodon, Third Eye Blind, Victor Wooten, Thundercat, Royal Blood, Flux Pavilion, Andrew WK, and others . WGN RADIO CHICAGO’s SoundSessions is Chicago’s premiere music podcast. Distributed on the Nationally Broadcasted Radio Station: WGN RADIO Chicago (Tribune Broadcasting). Hosted by nationally known music journalist and radio host, Michael Heidemann – SoundSessions connects listeners with their favorite artists who are performing in the legendary music city of Chicago, IL. With a vast listenership spanning 38 states and 4 countries on the dial (AM720), SoundSessions Podcast reaches over 1 million people a day through podcast platforms and Itunes. You can check out SoundSessions at: wgnradio.com/category/sound–sessions/