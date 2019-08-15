× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.15.19: Woodstock 50

Bill and Wendy kick off the show by remembering the 50th anniversary of the famous 1969 Woodstock Music Festival. Then, Rick Kogan joins the program to talk about the magical history of Mister Kelly’s. After that, Dean Richards reviews “Blinded By The Light”, “Good Boys”, and “The Angry Birds Movie 2”.

