Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.15.19: What did Bill forget?

You know that feeling that you must be forgetting something, but you can’t figure out what it is? Well, that happened to Bill today. Today on the bonus hour, Wendy tries to guess what Bill is missing. And, an ex Disney star is making her directorial debut on…you guessed it. Pornhub. Yeah, today’s edition of the bonus hour gets a little bit crazy. Take a listen.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.