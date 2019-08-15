BBQ Legend Ardie Davis Sets the Stage for The Jack!

Posted 6:21 PM, August 15, 2019, by

Ardie Davis

The man, author, Hall of Fame Judge and KCBS oath originator, AKA Remus Powers PHB, Ardie Davis joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear Ardie share the excitement of the draw taking place leading up to the 2019 Jack Daniels World Championship BBQ Invitational. Listen as Ardie fills us in on the BBQ history and traditions of “The Jack” and why its the most prestigious BBQ competition in the world. Ardie talks about the setting in Lynchburg Tennessee and why its a great year round road trip destination!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.