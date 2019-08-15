× BBQ Legend Ardie Davis Sets the Stage for The Jack!

The man, author, Hall of Fame Judge and KCBS oath originator, AKA Remus Powers PHB, Ardie Davis joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear Ardie share the excitement of the draw taking place leading up to the 2019 Jack Daniels World Championship BBQ Invitational. Listen as Ardie fills us in on the BBQ history and traditions of “The Jack” and why its the most prestigious BBQ competition in the world. Ardie talks about the setting in Lynchburg Tennessee and why its a great year round road trip destination!