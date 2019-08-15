× Barrington High School sophomore Emma Nelson makes her film debut in ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’

Barrington High School sophomore Emma Nelson joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about making her film debut in the new Richard Linklater film, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.” Emma talks about making the transition from stage to film, how she prepared for this role, what she did to get to know here character in the movie, what she knew about Richard Linklater’s career, her experience filming in Greenland, how she is coping with being in a Hollywood movie, what she did to prepare for handling media obligations and how her life has changed since taking on this project.

