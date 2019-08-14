× Which schools will benefit most from Illinois’ capital improvement budget?

Journalist Kerry Lester joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss a new report about school class size and which Illinois schools will benefit from the state capital budget. Kerry talks about where Illinois ranks when it comes to class size, the amount of money schools are receiving from the capital improvement budget and why there is a money disparity between schools.

