What do we do when an entire community is depressed?

Social worker and author Jonathan Foiles joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his book, “This City Is Killing Me: Community Trauma and Toxic Stress in Urban America.” Jonathan talks about how mental health treatment has advanced over the years, the need for more mental health clinics, the amount of toxic stress there is on certain communities in Chicago and when he recognized that individual therapy could not take into account the importance of unemployment, poverty, lack of affordable housing and other policy decisions that impact both individual and community well-being.

