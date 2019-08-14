Video: Post Animal in the PPG Paints Green Room

Post Animal has performed at huge festivals like Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. They’ve toured all over the US and Europe. Now the Chicago-based psychedelic rock band takes the stage in WGN Radio’s PPG Paints Green Room. Watch and learn what kind of music they enjoy while touring and learn the answer to life’s important questions like: “Is cheesecake cake or pie?”

