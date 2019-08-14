Post Animal has performed at huge festivals like Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. They’ve toured all over the US and Europe. Now the Chicago-based psychedelic rock band takes the stage in WGN Radio’s PPG Paints Green Room. Watch and learn what kind of music they enjoy while touring and learn the answer to life’s important questions like: “Is cheesecake cake or pie?”
Video: Post Animal in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Miranda Bailey in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Kel Mitchell Visits the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: The Cast of “West Side Story” in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Todd Rundgren in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Post Animal | Unleashing The Story of Chicago’s Riff-Heavy Rebels….While Drinking Unsweetened Iced Coffee
-
-
Actor Colin Egglesfield (Rizolli and isles, All My Children) joins us live from the PPG Paints Greenroom!
-
Roe Conn Full Show (5/10/19): Why Americans aren’t making new friends, what the new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports means for consumers, and more…
-
Brian Noonan Show 5/5/19: Duct tape artistry and visiting 400+ National Park Service sites
-
Steve Dale 8/11/2019 Full Show: How to choose the right pet for your family
-
Steve Dale’s Other World | Chuck Schaden’s Radio Days
-
-
Steve Dale 7/28/2019 Full Show: Emotional health of dogs in shelters
-
A.C. Green: Giving the Gift of Empowerment
-
Video and photos: First birthday celebrated for prehensile-tailed porcupine at Brookfield Zoo on World Porcupine Day