VIDEO: Meet Newsroom Reporter Vic Vaughn

Meet the team from WGN Radio’s Northwestern Medicine Newsroom! In this video series, you’ll get to know the reporters and anchors that bring you the news and keep you informed every day.

First up is Vic Vaughn.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vic joined WGN Radio in 2014. You hear him overnights, 11pm to 6am, on The Nick Digilio Show and delivering Alexa “Flash Briefings” to your Amazon Echo smart speaker.

Vaughn left a career in national defense to pursue broadcasting. He previously served in support of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm as a member of the U.S. Air Force. After his honorable discharge, he continued to serve his country as a private military contractor. He participated in ongoing U.S. drug interdiction operations in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean and provided base support for the U.S. counter-narcotics/counter-terrorism surveillance operations in the U.S. Southern Command.

His past experience in the service is a news topic Vaughn continues to pursue. Vaughn’s series “Compelled to Serve” was awarded the distinction of “2016 Best Radio Series or Documentary” in the Chicago market by the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

Outside the newsroom, Vic loves being a dad, his partner Jeanie, Bears and Cubs and the outdoors, from fishing to riding 4x4s and everything in between. For more on Vic, be sure to follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Be sure to get your local Chicago news and sports on-demand with WGN Radio’s Alexa flash briefing. WGN Radio’s Alexa flash briefing is sponsored by Northwestern Medicine. Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.