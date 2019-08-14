× The Top Five@5 (08/14/19): Cardi B presses Bernie Sanders on pay wages, Mike Tyson isn’t shy about how much pot he smokes, a 300 pound orangutan plays classical music, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 14th, 2019:

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting Director of U.S. Citizenship failed to describe the “public charge” rule in two different interviews. Rapper Cardi B sat down with Senator Bernie sanders for a discussion about fair wages. John Travolta while discussing his new film “The Fanatic” on Good Morning America, describes a close encounter with obsessed fans. Mike Tyson during his podcast shares exactly how much pot he smokes a month, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3669312/3669312_2019-08-15-015512.64kmono.mp3

