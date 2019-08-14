× The Opening Bell 8/14/19: Retail Isn’t Failing, It’s Simply Evolving

Right now is the time of the year for retailers to prove they learning to progress and evolve as Amazon continues to change the retail landscape. Steve Grzanich and Kelly Stickel (CEO of Remodista) checked in on the industry drivers as retail earnings continue to be released this week. Bennett Wakenight then shifted to the monthly Building Business Around Town conversation (presented by Associated Bank) where he checked back in with Scott Greenberg (President and CEO of SMASH Residential and SMASHotels) where they dove into the downtown hotel market at Hotel EMC2 where Scott was inspired by the intersection of art and science.