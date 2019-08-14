× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.14.19: Statue Of Liberty Poem Re-Write, Simone Biles, Marijuana Dispensaries Finding Homes On Chicago’s “Mag Mile” and MORE!

To kick off the show John Williams is joined with Executive Director of the Chicago Poetry Center, Elizabeth Metzger Sampson, to talk about Ken Cuccinelli’s revision of the Statue of Liberty Poem that defends the new immigration rule. Next on the show, gymnastics expert, Rebecca Schuman from Slate.com, talks to John in depth about Simone Biles winning the U.S. Gymnastics title. Then John, Steve Bertrand and Lauren Lapka to talk about how Chicago’s Magnificent Mile is in the process of possibly adding a recreational Marijuana dispensary. To close out the show, John is joined with Pete McMurray to talk about how he will be joined with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.