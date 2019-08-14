× The Answer to all of Life’s Problems…Chocolate!!!

Who doesn’t love chocolate? I know that dark chocolate is part of my self-care and zen! Shannon Sudduth, executive chef and owner of Noir d’Ebene Chocolat et Patisserie, gives us a glimpse into the world of chocolate. We discuss the process of bean to bar, different levels of chocolate and some healthy options! Also some other interesting and wonderful ways to enjoy it!! Shannon’s motto is to “choose happiness”, and you can tell she spreads happiness through her passion and love of chocolate, cooking and creating! Check out all the amazing goodness at www.noirdebene.com.

This episode is brought to you by my fabulous sponsors Ethos Training Systems. Check out their new member promo at www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships.