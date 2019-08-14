× Susan Schmidt on the Dow dropping 800 points: “We saw an inversion in the yield-curve, that can be the front-runner to signal a recession.”

Susan Schmidt, Head of US Equities at Aviva Investors joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the Dow’s worst performance of 2019 dropping 800 points, and if this means bad news for the economy.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3669306/3669306_2019-08-15-000906.64kmono.mp3

