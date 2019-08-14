Susan Schmidt on the Dow dropping 800 points: “We saw an inversion in the yield-curve, that can be the front-runner to signal a recession.”

A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. The DJIA sank 800 points after the bond market flashed a warning sign about a possible recession for the first time since 2007. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Susan Schmidt, Head of US Equities at Aviva Investors joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the Dow’s worst performance of 2019 dropping 800 points, and if this means bad news for the economy.

