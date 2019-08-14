× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.14.19: Most Valuable Pup on the Planet

Steve and the crew talk about cannabis companies eyeing sites on some of the priciest retail streets in Chicago, including the Magnificent Mile, Kraft Heinz cutting 400 jobs, McDonald’s value menu and much more for your Top 6 @ 6.

Your MVPP is Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Dax, and Deputy John Forlenza. They brought home several regional titles from the United States Police Canine Association’s Region No. 19 Dog Patrol Trial. Forlenza and Dax received first place in patrol dog overall division, cadaver detection and criminal apprehension and an exceptional certification in tracking. Dax was thrilled to be on air….

Dean Richards More on Entertainment brings you the latest on ASAP Rocky being convicted, updates on Placido Domingo’s sexual assault charges, Harry Styles will not join “Little Mermaid” cast, & much more!

President Donald Trump “Calls..” Find out his thoughts on Anthony Scaramucci, and the divorce between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth…

Plus it’s Wednesday, which means Ji covers another cool restaurant to check out on “Neighborhood Eats” but this time, its about pie and a good cause….

Happy Apple Pie Shop is a blended work environment where people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities work together to create the most delicious pies!

