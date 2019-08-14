Roe Conn Full Show (08/13/19): Chris Cuomo unedited, why a Chi casino is a long way from reality, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, August 13th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley weighs in on Chris Cuomo freaking out about being called ‘Fredo;’ A.D. Quig from Crain’s Chicago explains a new report that highlights why a casino in Chicago might be a pipedream; Roe listens to the unedited, expletive laden Cuomo tape because he can; And the Top Five@5 features an Instagram influencer apologizing for splashing Buddhist holy water on their butt.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!