Previewing The BMW 2019 Championship
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 13: Tiger Woods of the USA attends a press conference following practice for the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club on August 13, 2019 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Steve Sands, an analyst for NBC and the Golf Channel, joins the Steve Cochran Show to preview the BMW Championship, which will take place at Medinah Country Club. Steve shares the latest on Tiger Woods’ injury and whether he’ll be able to compete on a course where he has won before. Later on he talks about a few of the favorites for the competition and the Ben Hogan documentary.