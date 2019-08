× “President Trump” Calls Steve Cochran: Seriously, what do you expect from a guy they named after a pasta dish at the Olive Garden?

“President Trump” calls into the Steve Cochran show to talk about former communications director Anthony Scaramucci, the latest in the race to name a Democratic candidate, and even shares his thoughts on the Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth breakup. He had lots to say despite talking between holes on the golf course.