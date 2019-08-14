MVPP: K9 Dax From Lake County Sheriffs Office…

The MVPP for today stands for The Most Valuable PUP on the Planet, and that’s K9 Dax.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Dax, and Deputy John Forlenza brought home several regional titles from the United States Police Canine Association’s Region No. 19 Dog Patrol Trial.

Forlenza and Dax received first place in patrol dog overall division, cadaver detection and criminal apprehension and an exceptional certification in tracking. The pair also received the Boris Award for Top Apprehension Dog, was a top finisher in Agility and Tracking and received an invitation to the USPCA’s National Patrol Dog Field Trial. The competition was in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

