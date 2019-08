× Mark Carman Full Show: Bananas, Chris Cuomo doesn’t want to be called “Fredo”, Marijuana in Chicago and more

Tonight Mark Carman takes over The Nightside as he dives into some very important topics including: What NOT to call CNN’s Chris Cuomo, bananas going extinct and marijuana coming to Michigan Ave. Also, he brings on author Jon Bassoff to talk about his new book “Drive through Crematorium”.