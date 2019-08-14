× Dorothy Brown out, CTA crime up and a White Sox winner

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Cook County Clerk Dorothy Brown announcing she won’t run for reelection, Democrats and Republicans rallying at the Illinois State Fair, a new study saying there were 36 times when people committed violence in the name of President Trump, CTA crime going up from June to July, the Cubs losing on the road to the Phillies, the Sox coming up big with another with against the Astros, Tiger Woods coming to town for the BMW Championship and Matt Nagy praising Mitch Trubisky.