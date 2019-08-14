PHOTO: Former Chicago White Sox player Harold Baines waves to the crowd during a ceremony reflecting his Hall of Fame induction prior to a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Harold Baines Day | Full speech from 08/11/19
On Sunday August 11th, the Chicago White Sox honored newly inducted Hall Of Famer Harold Baines. The ceremony took place prior to the game between the White Sox and Oakland Athletics. Below is Harold’s speech to which he gave to the fans who were in attendance.