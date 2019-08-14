× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #33: I Don’t Wanna Make a Big Deal Out of This

Tonight on Extension 720: Journalist Kerry Lester joins Justin to talk about a new report that finds that Illinois is one of only 14 states across the country that doesn’t have statewide legislation enforcing class size limits. What does that mean for students across the state? Social worker and author Jonathan Foiles discusses his new book, “This City Is Killing Me: Community Trauma and Toxic Stress in Urban America.” What can we do when an entire community is depressed. Jonathan explores. And we head to the performance studio for a great conversation with local artist Matt Muse. He has a new record out and performs a few songs from it tonight. It’s Extension 720. I don’t want to brag, but this a great show!

