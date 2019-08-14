× Chicago artist you should know: Matt Muse

The amazing Chicago musician Matt Muse joins Justin on Extension to talk about his career, his new record, “Love & Nappyness,” the amount of vulnerability in his music, why hip hop music was his only hope, how a hip hop song saved his life and his upcoming show at Schubas. Matt also performs a few songs in the performance studio including “Ain’t No,” “St. Matthew” and “Shotgun.” Awesome stuff.

Video coming soon…

